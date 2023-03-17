Sidhu Moosewala never carried his own wallet, recounts father

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 16

It was a surreal moment for the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala when they became a part of the annual function of the college where their son was once a student. Parents of Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur were the chief guests at the two-day Techno-Cultural fest ‘Anand Utsav 2023’ dedicated to the legend Shubhdeep Singh at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC).

Recalling the memories of his dear son, Balkaur Singh, father of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala said it was for the first time that they were visiting the college after their son passed out from here.

“There was a time when my son used to perform at the functions of his college and I used to see him from behind without telling him about my presence at the venue. Today, I am here at his college as the chief guest but he is not around. I am grateful to the college authorities who gave me such honour. Next time, I would like to take a backseat and enjoy the function but not as the chief guest,” he said.

Recalling fond memories of Shubhdeep, he said, “Whenever he used to cross in front of the college, he would stop the car and bow his head. He used to say this college has given him so much. When he was going to Canada for the first time, he came here with his mother and cried while standing before the main gate of the college and said he did not want to go,” said Sidhu.

Can anybody believe that Shubhdeep who was ruling the Punjabi music industry never had his own wallet. “He never had a wallet. Whenever he used to go out, he used to take money from me and never had his own wallet,” he said. Adding further, he said that his son was always full of respect for his parents. “Whenever he would go out, he would meet his mother and I used to go with him. But on that ill-fated day, he neither met his mother nor did I go with him,” he said.

A project prepared by Shubhdeep during his BTech course at GNDEC was presented to his parents as a token of regard by the college.

Shubhdeep’s parents recalled their son’s college days and were thankful for their son’s grooming here and subsequent success.They also said such fests bring together various cultures and social values.

Dr Sehijpal Singh, Principal, GNDEC, while speaking on the occasion, said Shubhdeep was obedient and kind of heart as a student. He graduated with good marks and was an active participant in cultural and sports activities.

On the first day of the fest, cultural activities included heritage show, Western solo, skit, light vocal solo, folk song solo, live band (Desi folkism). Technical activities such as bridge modelling, Inquistive and Sharp chef were also conducted.

An exhibition of projects by various professional clubs of college students was also an attractive feature of the event. A panel of judges from diverse fields and esteemed institutes of the region were called upon to judge and give fair results.