Sidhwan Canal turns dumpsite, govt fails to act

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 10

Not only the Sutlej, Buddha Nullah and old drains are polluted here but the Sidhwan Canal that passes through the city is also not being spared. The canal is being polluted by dumping solid waste in the absence of any check by the government departments concerned.

Garbage dump not removed by mc Warning boards have been put up at the site but no action is taken against violators who throw solid waste and other kinds of harmful material into the canal. The MC has also failed to remove its garbage dump, which is located near the canal on Gill Road. — Kapil Arora, President, Council of Engineers

Nowadays, a huge amount of trash, including banned plastic carry bags and other items, can be seen lying dumped in the canal near various bridges on Gill Road, Dugri Road, Pakhowal Road, BRS Nagar and other sites.

Sharing their concern, members of different NGOs said the treated water of Sidhwan Canal was supposed to be supplied to city residents in future under the 24x7 canal water supply project funded by the World Bank but still no steps had been taken to stop pollution in the canal. They said the government must take the matter seriously and necessary steps should be taken to stop people from dumping any kind of waste in the canal.

A resident of Urban Estate, Dugri, Sanjeev Gupta, who is president of Green Force India, an NGO, said: “Huge amount of plastic and other solid waste is being dumped in the canal. It was difficult to stand near the Dugri bridge today due to the foul smell emanating from the waste dumped in the canal. The government should get CCTV cameras installed along the canal to keep a check on violators. Moreover, fencing should be installed along the canal inside and outside the city limits. Around five years ago, the canal was cleaned but it is being turned into a waste dumping ground now. In my view, the upcoming canal water supply project would be successful only if timely measures are taken to stop people from dumping waste in the canal.”

Kapil Arora, president, Council of Engineers, said: “The government must get CCTV cameras installed along the canal from Doraha Bridge to Ludhiana Bridge on Ferozepur Road for security reasons. If the departments concerned took no required steps, we would move the National Green Tribunal against them.”

An MC official said the civic body would set up its water treatment plant for the upcoming project outside the MC jurisdiction and there was no such problem there.

Sandeep Mangat, Executive Engineer (Canal), Irrigation Department, said an estimate was being made for cleaning of the canal.