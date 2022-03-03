Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 2
Residents, led by office-bearers and activists of various social, religious and constitutional bodies, have joined a signature campaign for peace in Ukraine, launched by the local unit of Rotary Club.
The campaign pushes for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Bipan Sethi, secretary, Rotary Club, said the organisation had established signature campaign corners at various places in the town and surrounding localities following the inauguration of the event at Gandhi Chowk by a philanthropist and social activist Simran Kaur Mann. Ajay Jain presided over the function held to commence the campaign.
