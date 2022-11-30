Signboards in Punjabi: CM's call receives mixed response

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 29

Residents of the Mandi Ahmedgarh region have given a mixed response to the call given by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to display all signboards on private and public buildings in the Punjabi language.

While a majority of entrepreneurs and organisers are waiting for explicit government orders to display signboards in Punjabi, some others have already started replacing old English boards with those written in Punjabi.

Over a week ago, CM Mann, while addressing a state-level function at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, had reiterated the commitment of his government to promote the Punjabi language.

The Chief Minister had exhorted Punjabis to start a mass movement for displaying signboards in Punjabi language as well, and had desired that the target should be accomplished by February 21, 2023, which is celebrated as International Mother Language Day.

Punjabi enthusiast from Ahmedgarh, Nirbhai Singh, regretted that residents had not given a good response to the concern shown by CM Mann to promote the language. “The presence of a large number of signboards in English and Hindi, that too in rural areas, is making a mockery of our mother tongue. I have asked the staff of my own establishment to get all advertisement material replaced with Punjabi boards and banners,” Nirbhai said.

Sahitya Kala Manch chairman Amandeep Dardi said the office-bearers and activists of various organisations of the region were being roped in to launch a coordinated movement to persuade entrepreneurs and organisers to display the major signboards in Punjabi.

“Though we have not received any communication in this regard from seniors in our department, we have chosen to get the needful done immediately, instead of waiting for February 21, 2023,” said the principal of a private school.