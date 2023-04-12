Sikh group seeks support for protest

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 11

Having failed to get its demands accepted through a peaceful dharna at the Heritage Street in Amritsar, the Sikh Sadbhawna Dal (SSD) has launched a movement to rope activists of other Sikh outfits for sensitising the masses about the consequences of allowing political interference in the functioning of religious institutes.

Dal chief Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala said activists of various Sikh bodies had shown an inclination to work for demanding action against those involved in the disappearance of 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib.