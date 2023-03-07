Sikh outfit, residents protest against 'police inaction' in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 6

Leader of a Sikh outfit, along with residents of Sahnewal, today staged a dharna outside Sahnewal police station against a resident who spoke falsely about the ‘takri’ of Guru Nanak Dev in a video clip. The entire traffic came to a sudden halt due to the protest.

The complaint was made yesterday to the Sahnewal police by a member of the Tarna Dal, Sharanjit Singh, who said that Gurcharan Singh Rajput had spoken wrong about the ‘takri’ of Guru Nanak Dev and thus hurt the religious sentiments of the all communities.

“We had demanded registration of an FIR against the alleged accused. The police had assured action till today noon. As the police failed to register the FIR, we along with the resident of Sahnewal staged a dharna in the afternoon. It seems that the police are working under some political pressure and not interested in taking action against the accused. We will continue our dharna till the registration of the FIR,” the Tarna Dal leader said.

Sahnewal SHO Sukhdev Singh Brar did not attend the phone call. ACP (South) Vaibhav Sehgal when contacted said the police would verify the complaint before taking an action against the accused. “The video clip of the alleged accused is an old one and for that he had already begged pardon. Later, the protesters lifted the dharna,” the ACP said.