Sikh Premier League from April 15 to 20

To promote young Sikh players and promote values of ‘Sikhi’ and ‘Gurmat Gian’ among the youth, Missionary College, Ludhiana, officially launched the Sikh Premier League 2025 here today. This is the third edition of the league and will be organised at GRD Academy in Ludhiana from April 15 to 20. More than 150 players from 12 teams will participate in this one of a kind cricket tournament. Eminent personalities of the community and the city will come together at the Sikh Premier League.

Inderjit Singh, the chairman of the college said, “The intention of the tournament is to bring the Sikh youth together on a platform to grow and get recognised. In the last two years we received a great response and hope to get the same this year. We also want to promote sporting activities through this to save the youth from the influence of drugs.”

Talking about the tournament structure, Gauravdeep Singh, one of the trustees of the college said, “It will be an evening tournament and there will be 24 matches in all. We have kept the team names on the names of the Anandpur Sahib forts and historical Sikh places, namely Anandgarh, Kesgarh, Taragarh, Nirmohgarh, Holgarh, Lohgarh, Fatehgarh, Ajitgarh, Karamgarh, Bibekgarh and Agamgarh. The tournament jerseys have also been made in Punjabi language. The final match will be played on April 20 and several eminent personalities will attend the match.”