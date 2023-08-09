Sikligars making, supplying weapons to criminals: Arrested father-son duo

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 8

Members of the Sikligar community in Madhya Pradesh are making and supplying illegal weapons to criminals, according to a father-son duo, who were arrested recently.

The community members have reportedly been on the radar of the Punjab Police for supplying weapons to gangsters and other criminal elements in the state. It is alleged that the community is also setting up manufacturing facilities in houses in MP.

The Punjab Police have busted their major module after raids were conducted at Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, which led to the seizure of illegal weapons and arrest of suppliers.

The Ludhiana police arrested Raja Singh (19) while conducting raids at Khargone on August 5 and recovered eight country-made weapons from his possession. He had allegedly supplied weapons to shooter Gurvir Guri of the Bambiha gang.

Earlier, on July 5, the Khanna police had also arrested Raja’s father Taqdeer Singh and seized four pistols from his possession. Taqdeer was arrested along with four members of a gang of robbers, to whom he had supplied illegal weapons.

After the arrest of Raja, his father was brought here on production warrant on Tuesday for questioning by the CIA wing of the Ludhiana police. “Our family has been making weapons for ages. My grandfather and forefathers used to manufacture revolvers, pistols and bullets as they had expertise in the field,” Taqdeer told the police during interrogation.

He also told the police, “Now a section of Sikligar community is only manufacturing pistols of .30 bore and .32 bore calibres.” He said a section of the community members living in Khargone, Khandwa, Bharwani, Burhanpur and Dhar districts has been manufacturing illegal arms for years as they have no employment opportunities. He told the cops that his four younger sons also may join the illegal trade.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja told The Tribune that Raja and his father are being questioned together to bust the illegal weapon manufacturing and smuggling module.

He said, “The duo confessed that they have been supplying weapons to gangsters and criminal elements in Punjab and other states,” he said. “One weapon takes eight days to manufacture and they usually sell it for Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.”

“Some buyers who recently bought illegal weapons from them and some middleman who strike deals between gangsters and Sikligar members are also on the police radar,” added Juneja.

On August 5, the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police had also busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers identified as Harpal Singh of Signoor village in Khargone and Kishore Singh Rathore of Balwari village in Bharwani, recovering 17 pistols (.32 bore) and 35 magazines from them. The duo were supplying weapons to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria gang members.

