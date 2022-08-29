Silent Heroes lift cricket trophy

Ludhiana, August 28
Silent Heroes scored a thrilling victory by one wicket against Deaf Kings to lift the winners’ trophy in the 8th Divyang Cricket League which concluded at the SCD Government College ground, here, today.
Batting first, Deaf Kings scored 129 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs in which Anil Kumar remained unbeaten at 65 runs which came off 39 balls and Babit contributed 38 runs off 24 balls. For Silent Heroes, Rakesh took three wickets and Tripathi captured two.
Silent Heroes scored the required runs for the loss of nine wickets with four balls to spare. Their innings revolved around Dilbagh who chipped in with 54 runs in 39 balls and Akshay who scored 48 runs off 32 balls.
For the losing side, Lovely and Jay secured three wickets each after conceding 29 and 28 runs, respectively.
Vivek Kumar, a prominent sports promoter, gave away prizes to the players. He appreciated the organizers on holding league for the ‘special players’ which was a platform to motivate such persons to showcase their abilities despite limitations.
Padam Passi, the chief organizer, congratulated the winners and extended gratitude towards ONGC and Indian Oils for sponsoring the league.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...