Silent Heroes lift cricket trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 28

Silent Heroes scored a thrilling victory by one wicket against Deaf Kings to lift the winners’ trophy in the 8th Divyang Cricket League which concluded at the SCD Government College ground, here, today.

Batting first, Deaf Kings scored 129 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs in which Anil Kumar remained unbeaten at 65 runs which came off 39 balls and Babit contributed 38 runs off 24 balls. For Silent Heroes, Rakesh took three wickets and Tripathi captured two.

Silent Heroes scored the required runs for the loss of nine wickets with four balls to spare. Their innings revolved around Dilbagh who chipped in with 54 runs in 39 balls and Akshay who scored 48 runs off 32 balls.

For the losing side, Lovely and Jay secured three wickets each after conceding 29 and 28 runs, respectively.

Vivek Kumar, a prominent sports promoter, gave away prizes to the players. He appreciated the organizers on holding league for the ‘special players’ which was a platform to motivate such persons to showcase their abilities despite limitations.

Padam Passi, the chief organizer, congratulated the winners and extended gratitude towards ONGC and Indian Oils for sponsoring the league.

