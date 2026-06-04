Silt piles up along Buddha Nullah, raises flood fears ahead of monsoon

Even as the Municipal Corporation (MC) claims to be preparing for the monsoon season by carrying out desilting and cleaning operations in the Buddha Nullah, heaps of black silt and waste removed from the drain continue to lie unattended along its banks, raising concerns among residents staying in nearby localities.

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Residents alleged that the civic body has extracted sludge from the nullah at several locations but has failed to lift and dispose of the waste for months. With the monsoon season fast approaching, they fear a repeat of last year’s situation when rainwater carried the deposited silt and waste into residential areas, causing inconvenience and financial losses.

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According to residents, Chandan Nagar, Haibowal, Madhopuri and other areas situated along the nullah were among the worst affected during the monsoon last year. Overflowing water from the drain mixed with the black sludge dumped on its banks had entered several houses. Residents had to spend days cleaning their houses while many reported damage to household items and foul smell lingering in affected areas.

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“Last year, the black mud and waste entered our homes after heavy rainfall. The MC had removed the sludge from the nullah but left it on the banks. When the water level rose, the waste was washed into nearby colonies. We do not want the same situation to again,” said Naresh Kumar, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

Residents claimed that despite repeated complaints and reminders, the civic body had not taken adequate measures to remove the accumulated waste. They said the heaps of waste not only posed a flood risk but also created unhygienic conditions and emitted foul odour in surrounding areas.

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The presence of large quantities of sludge along the nullah has again highlighted alleged shortcomings in the MC’s monsoon preparedness. Residents questioned the purpose of desilting operations if the extracted waste was not disposed of in a timely manner.

Environmental activists also pointed out that leaving the waste along the drain defeats the purpose of cleaning operations, as a single spell of heavy rain could wash the sludge back into the nullah or adjoining residential areas.

MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal said the issue had already been brought to her notice. “I have already directed officials to remove the waste piled up along the Buddha Nullah within a month before the monsoon season,” she said.