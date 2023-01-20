Silver worth Rs 1.25 crore seized from 2 Agra men

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 19

The police claimed to have achieved a major success by recovering silver worth Rs 1.25 crore from two Agra-based residents near a naka on the national highway yesterday.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra along with Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar informed the media that ASI Sukhveer Singh along with police party held a naka on the NH1. A car with a UP registration number was heading towards Ludhiana from the Khanna side when it was stopped on the basis of suspicion. The dickey of the car when searched by the police found something heavy and suspicious.

The police acted sharply and searched it properly. “It contained a separate compartment on which a board was placed and tied with nuts and bolts. The entire dickey was covered with a mat to give it a normal look. The police had a tough time opening the nut bolts and getting silver out of it. A total of 166 kg of silver was stored inside the dickey in a smart manner. The driver and the co-driver, who belonged to New Agra, failed to produce any documents, proof, bills, GST number or any sort of receipt of the purchase. The police team immediately reported to the ETO, Ludhiana, Harkesh Khanna, to initiate further investigation in the case,” the DSP said.

“The driver of the car — JK Bhugel and co-driver Dalesh Kumar— tried to concoct a false story of the silver being given by his brother to be handed over to a person at Amritsar, the contact number of whom he falsely provided to the police but there was no response from the other side when contacted,” the DSP said.