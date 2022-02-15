Simarjit Singh Bains’ supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

A Lok Insaaf Party leader has accused the Ludhiana police of registering a FIR in an attempt to murder case against a dead man.

Supporters of LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal had clashed on February 7. A complaint was later filed by a Congress supporter against Bains and his supporters. The police then registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 and 506 of the IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 127 of the Representation of the People Act against Simarjit Singh Bains and his supporters, including Ravi Futta and Ravi Futta’s father.

Now, Ravi Futta of Ambedkar Nagar alleged that the police registered the FIR based on fake information given by the complainant. “My and my father’s name have been included in the FIR. My father Baldev Raj had passed away in April 2021. The complainant had given a fake statement that he had seen my father attacking them. If the complainant had really seen my father on the clash site on February 7, he should bring my father in front of us. Actually, the FIR was registered on fake information. How the police could identify my father when he had passed away last year. Even I was not present during any clash that day.”

Station House Officer at Shimlapuri, Kulwant Singh said they will investigate the matter. He said Ravi Futta can join the investigation and produce the death certificate of his father.