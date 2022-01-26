Simarjit Bains to contest from Atam Nagar, Balwinder from Ludhiana South

Ludhiana, January 25
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Singh Bains will contest from the Atam Nagar constituency while his brother Balwinder Singh Bains will contest from the Ludhiana South constituency. The party released its first list on Tuesday night.
It has fielded Randhir S Sivia from Ludhiana North, Gagandeep Singh from Gill, advocate Gurjodh Singh from Ludhiana East, Jagdeep Jaggi from Payal and Gurmit Singh Mundian from Sahnewal. —
