Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 8

Eight days have passed since the Giaspura gas tragedy, in which 11 persons lost their lives and four others fell ill allegedly due to inhaling toxic gas. It was suspected that the gas emanated from a sewer manhole. But the exact reason behind the tragedy remains unknown so far.

Unfortunately, a similar kind of incident had occurred in the city in September 2012, where 19 nursing students staying in a hostel fell ill. It was later revealed that the students had allegedly inhaled gas emanating from a sewer after bleaching powder was sprinkled into it. Some of the girls were treated at the Christian Medical College and Hospital here. An official from the institute had then stated that bleaching powder had been added to the sewer after cleaning the pipeline and students had been warned not to visit the area.

After the Giaspura gas tragedy on April 30, the administration issued a press release, stating that air quality sensors used by the NDRF team detected high levels of hydrogen sulphide gas. And it was also stated that the gas might have led to the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, a chemistry teacher, Varinder Pathak, said he wants to request the fact-finding joint committee constituted by the NGT to investigate the utilisation of bleaching powder in industries of Giaspura. He claimed: “Utilisation of bleaching powder can lead to formation of phosgene, a highly poisonous gas, when bleaching powder comes in contact with sewage due to formation of carbon monoxide.”

He alleged that hydrogen sulphide in less concentration was not leading to death within a short period while phosgene could do it. Moreover, hydrogen sulphide was often used in laboratories by students for salt analysis.

