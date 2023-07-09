Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 8

Ludhiana today recorded 42 mm of rainfall which has put normal life out of gear. The Chandigarh observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana indicating heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, giving a much needed relief from the hot and sultry weather, the rain led to drop in both maximum and minimum temperature. The maximum temperature recorded today was 29°C while the minimum was 27.6°C. Morning relative humidity was 79 per cent while evening was 92 per cent.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the same weather conditions would continue to persist for the coming two-three days.

“The rain will prove good for the main crop i.e. paddy, as it requires a lot of water. While some sensitive crops may suffer as there can be a drainage problem. Maize is sensitive to standing water. Hence, excess water may be drained out from the fields,” she said.

Meanwhile, experts from PAU had advised dairy farmers regarding taking care of animals during the monsoons.

They have been told that animal sheds should be constructed at raised floors so that water can be easily drained. To control humidity, windows should be opened during day time when sunlight is available.

Clean air will drive humidity out and animals can be saved from respiratory diseases. Sheds should have solid brick floors and soil of kutcha floors should be changed from time to time.

While rainfall brought joy to many, some faced a tough time commuting on the waterlogged roads.