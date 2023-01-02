'Similar' works: Contractors cry foul over strange condition in tenders

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, January 1
Eye brows are being raised over a rather ‘strange’ condition having been added to tenders invited by the Municipal Corporation for three horticulture-related works for the development of green belts from Dugri Bridge to Jawaddi, Jawaddi to Pakhowal Road and Pakhowal Road to Baba Deep Singh Road, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.82 core.
Development of green belts at Rs 7.82 crore
Scores of contractors, who stood debarred from bidding for these works, said among the terms and conditions, it was mentioned that the contractor or agency should have successfully completed ‘similar’ works (one work equivalent to 80 percent of total estimated cost, two works equivalent to 50 percent of the estimated cost or three works equivalent to 40 percent of total estimated cost).
In a complaint to Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, city-based social activist Ramesh Nayyar has alleged that the condition was added under ‘pressure’ from an official of the Building and Roads (B&R) branch of the MC, who wanted to favour his favourite contractor.
“Even though the development of a green belt is more or less a civil work involving preparation of ground, construction of boundary walls, installation of grills and plantation of trees and grass, but by adding the condition of having completed similar works, only a few bidders would remain in the process of bidding and the said official could award the work to a particular contractor at higher rates,” the complainant said.
A senior MC official also admitted, albeit in private, that in normal course no such condition was put in works related to the development of parks or green belts.
Talking to The Tribune, MC Acting Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said he had looked into the matter and directions were issued for removal of the condition.
He said there was no mala fide intention in putting this condition in the tenders and the administration just wanted the work to be assigned to a contractor or agency well-versed with the development of parks and plantation of trees.
Changes made for a 'favourite' contractor: Activist
In a complaint to Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, city-based activist Ramesh Nayyar has alleged that the condition was added under ‘pressure’ from an official of the Building and Roads (B&R) branch of the MC, who wanted to favour his favourite contractor. By adding the condition of having completed similar works, only a few bidders would remain in the process and the work could be awarded to a particular contractor at higher rates.
