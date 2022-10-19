Simplify NOC norms: Realtors

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 18

The Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) has made a plea with the Punjab Government to ease and simplify norms for the granting of no-objection certificates (NOCs) to eligible colonies.

In a meeting with Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary AK Sinha in Chandigarh, a PCPDA delegation led by state president GS Lamba pointed out that as per prevailing instructions of the government, no registration of plots/buildings falling in illegal colonies carved after 1995 was permissible without NOCs.

He said even though the government had recently launched an online portal for issuing NOCs to applicants, there was a lack of clarity due to which developers and buyers of properties were not getting the certificates. As a result, the state was losing revenue and people were suffering.

He said the real estate business was suffering heavy losses as a result of these factors. “More than 40,000 applications are pending with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) alone and the number would be many times more in the rest of the state,” Lamba said.

The PCPDA president also claimed that Sinha gave a patient hearing to their submissions and assured them that all related issues would be taken up with the government.