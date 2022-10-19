Simplify NOC norms: Realtors

Ludhiana, October 18
The Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) has made a plea with the Punjab Government to ease and simplify norms for the granting of no-objection certificates (NOCs) to eligible colonies.
In a meeting with Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary AK Sinha in Chandigarh, a PCPDA delegation led by state president GS Lamba pointed out that as per prevailing instructions of the government, no registration of plots/buildings falling in illegal colonies carved after 1995 was permissible without NOCs.
He said even though the government had recently launched an online portal for issuing NOCs to applicants, there was a lack of clarity due to which developers and buyers of properties were not getting the certificates. As a result, the state was losing revenue and people were suffering.
He said the real estate business was suffering heavy losses as a result of these factors. “More than 40,000 applications are pending with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) alone and the number would be many times more in the rest of the state,” Lamba said.
The PCPDA president also claimed that Sinha gave a patient hearing to their submissions and assured them that all related issues would be taken up with the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...