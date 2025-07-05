DT
Home / Ludhiana / Singers urged to uphold ethics, promote state’s cultural heritage

Singers urged to uphold ethics, promote state’s cultural heritage

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:42 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Hira Singh
Chief organiser of the Hira International Group, Amargarh, Hira Singh, urged lyricists and singers in the region to maintain a balance between ethics and content in their writings in such a manner that people need not seek intervention of courts or constitutional bodies to get their (creations) banned.

Music lovers should also start appreciating elements of cultural heritage associated with recapitulation of episodes from classical Punjabi folk and historic events related to Sikh, Mughal and Hindu rulers, he said.

“Unfortunately people are unclear about what type of content they relish the most in songs. It is also true that liquor, drugs and violence were never acknowledged and accepted as elements of art and literature,” said Hira, maintaining that the glorification of these things should be totally unacceptable to all.

Hira said the mention of traditional weapons for imparting knowledge to the younger generations about these through artistic creations should not be considered a taboo. “Even our Gurus have advocated the worship of traditional arms, which are meant for self-defence and protection of the weak and feeble but they did not recommend their glorification,” said Hira.

Claiming that his group had been organising cultural programmes for about a quarter of a century, Hira appreciated most signers in the region for having highlighted the causes and consequences of social evils, besides underscoring the need for communal harmony.

“While most of the events organised by our group are economically oriented, keeping in view the growth and development of the company, Dasehra mega events, for the last 23 years, have been focused on strengthening communal harmony and fostering fraternity among Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims in the region,” said Hira.

Hira regretted that the Rs 700 crore-worth Punjabi music industry had come under the scanner due to the irresponsible attitude of a few lyricists, singers and partially

due to the misinterpretation of contents.

Acknowledging that he, too, might join active politics under the banner of the BJP in the near future, Singh said politicians must should stop adopting double standards, while in and out of power.

Singh urged residents, including hosts and organisers of cultural functions, to disallow the presentation of creations projecting obscenity, vulgarity and violence, besides the glorification of arms and ammunition at their venues.

