Single-use plastic ban upsets industry

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 10

Around 650 plastic manufacturing units are shut since the government banned the use, stocking and manufacturing of the single-use plastic from July 1, 2022. On the one hand, manufacturing units have suffered heavy losses due to the ban, on the other hand plastic products are easily available in the markets.

Manufacturing is banned but plastic bags are being sold with impunity in shops. If they cannot stop the influx of the products from other states, they have no right to shut manufacturing units in Ludhiana — An Industrialist

Even a delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), led by its president, Gurmeet Singh Kular, had met government officials at Chandigarh to bring to their notice that all states in the country, other than Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Tripura, have not banned the manufacturing of single-use plastic products as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Kular pointed out that the plastic in large quantities was coming from other states and being sold in the state but the manufacturers of Punjab had shut down their operations to comply with the guidelines of the state government.

“It is disheartening to know that over 650 industries in Punjab have closed in the past four months due to the ban. Manufacturing is banned but the plastic is being sold with impunity in shops. If they can not stop the product coming from other states, they have no right to shut the manufacturing units here,” rued a plastic manufacturer wishing not to be quoted.

Monika Garg, a resident, said a few months back, the garbage bags were not available anywhere but for the past over 2-3 months, these were easily available with shopkeepers. “Plastic bags are comfortable and paper bags can not replace the former due to leakage issue. If these are available, home-makers would definitely prefer these over paper bags,” said Garg.

The industrialists rued that huge quantity of plastic products was coming from Delhi and Gujarat and the stocks were kept safely by the hoarders in outskirt go-downs and there was no check on law enforcing agencies on this.