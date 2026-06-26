SIR kicks off, officials to verify nearly 27L voters across Ludhiana

Officials will verify nearly 27 lakh voters in the district during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which kicked off across the state on Thursday.

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The exercise is aimed at making the voter list more accurate and error-free. As part of SIR, booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of voters across the district from June 25 to July 24, 2026.

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To ensure smooth operations, 2,927 BLOs, 292 supervisors, 14 electoral registration officers (EROs), 28 assistant EROs and 70 additional AEROs, along with other staff, have been deployed to verify 26.83 lakh votes.

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Each BLO has been assigned responsibility for approximately 300 households and 1,200 voters, with instructions to visit each home three times so no eligible voter was left out.

The BLOs will distribute printed enumeration forms, assist families in filling them, collect completed forms and digitise them. Details from the 2003 voter lists will be shared for verification. New voters, eligible as on October 1, 2026, will be given form 6 and other declarations to ensure their inclusion in the rolls.

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In Malerkotla, staff cautioned against laxity

As SIR kicked off, the Malerkotla administration cautioned all the personnel involved in the exercise to ensure there was no laxity in the tasks assigned to them.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Viraj S Tidke called upon residents to ignore misinformation and rumours being spread on social media about potential deletion of votes from certain categories, communities and religions.

“We have cautioned all government personnel against any laxity in the process of preparing final lists,” said Tidke, maintaining strict action would be taken against those who made any attempts to get valid votes deleted.

Tidke said enumerators had started filling forms based on verified information provided by homeowners. He advised the personnel to ensure the exercise was being undertaken not to “delete”, but to “retain” only genuine votes.

Tidke said a special cell for redressing complaints had been established at the district level. Residents can also submit their grievances online by e-mailing them at grievanceredcell.gspsir2026@gmail.com or call on helpline number 1950.