SIR progress at 98%, work done in six Assembly segments, says Ludhiana DEO

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the district is nearing completion with nearly 98 per cent of the work done, District Election Officer (DEO) Himanshu Jain said on Thursday, adding that the work has been completed in totality in six Assembly segments.

DEO Jain said the work has been completed in Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal, Dakha and Raikot.

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The DEO said booth-level officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued and hearings or document submissions are pending to ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral rolls.

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To facilitate the residents, the BLOs will collect the requisite documents from the electors instead of calling them to offices for hearings.

“The arrangement will save electors from having to visit the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for hearings and submission of documents, wherever applicable,” he added.

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Jain said camps will be organised over the weekend to facilitate electors in those Assembly constituencies where some work is pending.

Help desks have been set up at the office of the DEO and EROs across the district to facilitate electors and address queries and concerns relating to the electoral rolls.

Jain said the office of the DEO, in coordination with the election machinery, is making earnest efforts to ensure smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process.

He appealed to all electors to extend full cooperation to the BLOs and other election officials, and provide the requisite documents and information, wherever required, to facilitate timely completion of the process.