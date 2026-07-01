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Home / Ludhiana / Sisodia hails launch of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, says AAP fulfilling every promise

Sisodia hails launch of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, says AAP fulfilling every promise

Eligible women in Punjab to receive Rs 1,000–1,500 monthly financial assistance as DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) begins under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File Photo.
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Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday described the launch of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana as a “historic day” for the women of Punjab, saying the Bhagwant Mann-led government had fulfilled another key poll promise by starting the direct transfer of financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries.

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Sisodia was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Sanatan Bhavan at Chhawani Mohalla, opposite Chand Cinema, in Ludhiana here on Wednesday.

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The ceremony was attended by Punjab Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, and Hardeep Singh Mundian, MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, besides local residents and party workers.

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Congratulating Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Government, Sisodia said the first installment under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana had started reaching the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He said eligible women would receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category would receive Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

Calling it a major step towards women empowerment, Sisodia said the AAP government had worked with commitment to fulfil the guarantees it had given before the Assembly elections. “The AAP government believes in delivering on its promises. Whatever we assured the people of Punjab, we are implementing one by one,” he said.

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Targeting opposition parties, Sisodia alleged that previous governments had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during their tenure. In contrast, he said, the Mann government had focused on implementing welfare measures instead of making announcements.

The foundation stone ceremony witnessed the participation of religious leaders, local residents and AAP supporters. The proposed Sanatan Bhavan will serve as a venue for religious, social and community activities in the area.

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