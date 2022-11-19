Sisters Noor, Anushka bring laurels to town in state games

Ludhiana, November 18
Noor Sharma and her younger sister Anushka Sharma made their parents and Jagraon residents proud by winning eight medals, including three gold medals at the state-level archery competition, in the inaugural edition of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, organised by Punjab Sports Department recently. The duo also received cash prizes worth Rs 61,000 for their achievements.
Noor, a student of Class X, and Anushka, a student of Class VI at the DAV Centenary Public School, Jagraon, competed in the U-17 and U-14 categories, respectively. The duo collectively secured three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
For their success, Anushka was rewarded a cash prize of Rs 32,000, whereas Noor was given a cash prize of Rs 29,000. The cash was digitally transferred to their bank accounts Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the closing ceremony of these games, held yesterday at Guru Nanak Stadium here.
Amrit Raj and Rajni Sharma, the elated parents of the duo, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer for organising the games and providing a platform to talented and promising sportspersons for showcasing their skills.
Rajni Sharma, a librarian at the LR DAV College, Jagraon, said this would certainly help encourage the youth to take an active part in sports and channelise their energy in the development of society.
