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Home / Ludhiana / Sisters shine with gold, bronze at Panjab University athletics meet

Sisters shine with gold, bronze at Panjab University athletics meet

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Hakikat Kaur Grewal and Alfaz Kaur Grewal with their medals.
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The Grewal sisters, Hakikat Kaur Grewal and Alfaz Kaur Grewal, made their mark at the 78th Panjab University Inter-College Annual Athletic Meet, bringing laurels to Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, with an impressive gold and bronze medal haul.

Hakikat, an MA-I student, and her younger sister Alfaz, a BA-I student, showcased their athletic prowess at the championship, held at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on November 4. While Hakikat delivered a standout performance in the hammer throw, Alfaz demonstrated her versatility in the demanding heptathlon event.

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Hakikat emerged as the star performer, clinching gold in the hammer throw with an outstanding effort of 56.70 metres. Her throw not only secured her the top spot but also set a new meet record, surpassing her own previous mark of 50.83 metres, set last year. The significant improvement underlined her consistency, determination and growing stature in athletics.

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Hakikat had recently won a silver medal at the Senior National Athletics Championship in Delhi, where she recorded a throw of 56.10 metres. Her ability to better that distance at the university meet further highlighted her competitive form and capacity to deliver under pressure.

Her younger sister, Alfaz Kaur Grewal, complemented the achievement by securing the bronze medal in the heptathlon, an event that tests an athlete’s all-round ability across seven track and field disciplines.

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The college management, along with Director and Principal Kamaljit Grewal, congratulated both athletes on their outstanding performances. They said the sisters’ achievements had brought immense pride to the institution and wished them continued success in future competitions and sporting endeavours.

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