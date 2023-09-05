Sit-in outside RTA Office for 2 hrs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

A group of transporters and individuals staged a sit-in protest for nearly two hours outside the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Ludhiana on Monday.

The protest was organised over alleged delays by the department in issuing registration certificates for new commercial vehicles and other pending documents.

The transporters asserted that their applications had been languishing in the system for a long time. They called upon the state government to enhance the quality of services and ensure the prompt issuance of registration certificates for new vehicles and related documents.

During the protest, they chanted slogans criticising the authorities, claiming that some applications had been pending for three to four months. They urged the authorities to approve pending applications at the earliest.

A protesting transporter said he had been forced to make multiple visits to the RTA office over the past few months, yet he had not received the registration certificate for his new vehicle.

He said, “I cannot use the vehicle without the RC. The state government needs to investigate reasons behind the delays in issuing registration certificates in Ludhiana. There services should be improved to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.”

The protesters alleged that clerks responsible for processing their requests were frequently absent from their offices, leaving them with no choice, but to leave without completing their tasks.

An official from the RTA office cited staff shortage as one of the reasons for the delays.