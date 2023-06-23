SIT questions firm officials, suspects net robbed amount could be lesser

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 22

As the mystery over the actual robbed amount in ‘Rs 8.49 crore money heist’ from CMS company is yet to be cleared, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed for the purpose questioned company officials on Wednesday. The police have been suspecting that the actual robbed amount is less than the quoted Rs 8.49 crore by the company.

To verify the claims of the company, CP Mandeep Sidhu had formed an SIT consisting of Joint CP Saumya Mishra, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, ADCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and ACP Mandeep Singh.

The SIT members who questioned the firm officials told The Tribune here on Thursday that the latter still buy their statement of Rs 8.49 crore. They also submitted a written statement in this regard.

However, questioning of the looters by the police has established that Rs 8.49 crore was not the net amount. Rather, it might have been between Rs 7.20 crore and Rs 7.30 crore. A total amount of Rs 7.14 crore has already been recovered by the police. The accused could have spent the remaining amount of about Rs 15 lakh while they were on the run. Therefore, the company’s claim has now come under scanner.

“The gap of Rs 1.35 crore is huge. It seems that company officials are not able to match their cash record,” said a senior official of the SIT.

The police have also sought the help of financial experts to verify the records submitted by the company.