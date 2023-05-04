SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Ludhiana police has started its investigation in the Giaspura gas tragedy in which 11 persons died allegedly after inhaling some toxic gas on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the SIT questioned senior officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation. The questioning continued for about seven hours today.

Earlier, the SIT had summoned the officials of the civic body and the PPCB for questioning regarding the incident. The SIT can also question officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other persons, as per information.

Notably, the five-member team is headed by Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Investigations) Harmeet Singh Hundal.

The other members are ADCP Suhail Qassim, ADCP Tushar Gupta and the ACP and the SHO concerned.

The SIT will also inspect industrial units and their waste chemical disposal mechanism.

