SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 4

The special investigation team (SIT) formed by Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, on the issue of gas leak incident that snuffed out 11 lives at Giaspura here on Sunday, have intensified its investigation on Thursday.

The SIT, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal, quizzed the owner of ‘JBR Technologies’ company, which deals in collecting and disposing of chemical waste from electroplating, zinc plating, chrome plating and nickel plating industries.

People sending videos, images of violations Senior officials of the SIT have been getting complaints from the public in the form of videos and images showing factories across the city discharging chemical waste openly into sewer lines.

Besides, Chief Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Sandeep Behl, Dr Charan Kamal from the Health Department and Deputy Director (factories) Gaurav Puri were also called for questioning.

“We have called the owner of the JBR firm today as there is a suspicion that the company might be dumping industrial waste directly into the sewer lines. Though nothing is established, the police probe will verify the information,” the DCP told The Tribune on Thursday.

Hundal said on being asked about the illegal dumping of chemical waste into sewer lines, the owner of the JBR firm said the vehicles of the company safely collects industrial waste from industries and take them to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for safe disposal.

The firm owner said all vehicles were fitted with the GPS system and the CPCB and PPCB have direct monitoring of the vehicles.

“To verify the claims, we have asked the firm owner to produce GPS record of all their vehicles. The record will clear the movement and unwanted stoppage, if any, of vehicles carrying chemical waste. Only the detailed investigation may clear it,” the DCP said.

The SIT is also checking the record of chemical waste collected and disposed of by the firm. Even the record of the present capacity of the firm’s CETP and amount of untreated collected waste was also being looked into. Sources even said the police would also question owners of some factories from where the firm collected chemical waste and even receipts issued to the factories against waste collections were also part of the Investigation.

After the Ludhiana police started a probe into the gas leak incident, the public have been applauding the efforts of the police. Senior officials of the SIT have been getting complaints in the form of videos and images showing factories across the city discharging chemical waste openly into sewer lines. “We are getting complaints of other factories but, now, our priority is to reach the conclusion of the gas leak tragedy and to punish the guilty, if any, in the case. Other complaints, if found true, will also be considered by the police in future,” said the DCP (Investigation).