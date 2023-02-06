Siwach women become hockey champions on concluding day

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 5

Women players of the Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, and the Khalsa Physical College, Amritsar, emerged the winners and runners-up, respectively, in women’s hockey in the 83rd Kila Raipur Rural Sports Festival that also concluded at the Grewal Stadium at Kila Raipur near here on Sunday.

83rd Kila Raipur Rural Sports Festival

Boys of the host Kila Raipur Hockey team defeated Shahbad Markanda team in a tiebreaker by 2-1 in the final match of their category.

Punjab eves remained victorious in kabaddi by defeating Haryana girls by 26-18.

AAP MLA Rajinder Kaur Chheena was the chief guest on the concluding day of the sports festival.

She felicitated winners and outstanding performers and lauded them to continue their pursuit in sports to achieve excellence at the national and international levels.

Results

200-m race (women): 1st Sukhwinder Kaur, 2nd Gurjot Kaur, 3rd Saneha; 800-m race (women): 1st Gurjot Kaur, 2nd Sukhwinder Kaur, 3rd Saneha.

High jump (women): 1st Kamaljit Kaur, 2nd Gurjot Kaur, 3rd Deepti; 100-m race (women): 1st Meena Jakhar, 2nd Harman, 3rd Amrita.