Six arrested for theft

Ludhiana, November 17
The police arrested six persons for allegedly stealing 1,000 shirts from a clothing store in Gandhi Nagar Market, Ludhiana. A case under Sections 381 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them. Gurjit Singh, SHO of Police Station Division Number 4, said the arrested persons have been identified as Mandeep Kumar Gora of Peeru Banda Mohalla, Vishu Kumar of Qila Mohalla, Sher Ali, alias, Bablu, Chetan Kumar, Bhola Mathur and Sonu Mathur, who are residents of Salem Tabri. While another suspect named Lovepreet Singh of Bal Singh Nagar is currently evading arrest, said the police. Earlier, Deepanshu Munjal filed a complaint, accusing these seven of the theft.
