Six arrested in factory loot case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked a loot case in which suspects had barged into a factory and after holding workers captive had decamped with goods. The police arrested six suspects in the case.

The suspects have been identified as Haidar Ali (33) of Kasabad, Salim Baggar (34) of the Tibba road area, Satnam Singh (29) of Kapurthala, Gurdev Singh (33) of Sujatwal, Jaspreet Singh (24) of Noorwala and Harjit Singh (22) of Kapurthala.

JCP JS Teja, ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Gurdev Singh, Meharban SHO SI Jagdeep Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

Teja said on the intervening night of December 13 and 14, the suspects entered Arvind Syntex on the Noorwala road. After holding three workers and two guards captive, they looted factory goods worth several lakhs.

The JCP said after the police launched a probe, they were identified and held on December 24. The police seized a Tata Xenon vehicle, 65 rolls of cloth, five sharp weapons, two motorcycles, a DVR, a laptop, an inverter and a digital weighing machine from them.