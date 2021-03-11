Six arrested with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

The police have arrested three members of a family, including two women, and three other drug peddlers with contraband in from various places in the city separate incidents on Wednesday.

Three persons of a family – Rajvir Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and sister Jasvir Kaur, residents of Basti Abdullapur, were nabbed from the Dhuri Line area while the trio were going in an Toyota Innova Car (bearing registration no. PB 10EJ 4777) to deliver drugs to their customers. The police have seized 25 gm of heroin and Rs 2.5-lakh drug money from the suspects, who have been booked under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The police nabbed two persons, Hardeep Singh, a resident of New Shimlapuri, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jammu Colony, from near Cremation Ground, Dugri, with 95 gm of heroin while the duo was commuting in a Maruti Baleno car (PB 10FN 5422). The suspects have been booked under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Upplan village, was arrested from Katani Khurd village and 38 gm of psychotropic substance was seized from his possession. The suspect has been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act