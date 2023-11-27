Six booked for attacking, looting woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against six persons on the charges of attacking a woman and looting cash and valuables from her house. The case was registered by the police around 11 days after the incident.

The suspects have been identified as Abhishek Gupta, his mother Mithilesh Devi of Satguru Nagar, Ashu of Jamalpur and three unidentified persons.

The complainant, Manju Devi, of Satguru Nagar told the police that on November 14, Mithilesh Devi exchanged arguments with her over some old enmity and later, she, along with others, barged into her house. They attacked the woman and her children and then looted Rs 25,000 in cash and gold ornaments from the house before fleeing the scene.

The complainant demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.