Six booked for attacking, looting woman

Ludhiana, November 26
The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against six persons on the charges of attacking a woman and looting cash and valuables from her house. The case was registered by the police around 11 days after the incident.
The suspects have been identified as Abhishek Gupta, his mother Mithilesh Devi of Satguru Nagar, Ashu of Jamalpur and three unidentified persons.
The complainant, Manju Devi, of Satguru Nagar told the police that on November 14, Mithilesh Devi exchanged arguments with her over some old enmity and later, she, along with others, barged into her house. They attacked the woman and her children and then looted Rs 25,000 in cash and gold ornaments from the house before fleeing the scene.
The complainant demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel
Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...
Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone
A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize
Lynch, 46, wins for his novel presenting a dystopian vision ...