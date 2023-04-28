Six booked for bid to take illegal possession of house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against six persons who attempted to take possession of a house illegally at Badewal Awana. The suspects include the secretary of a prominent housing society.

They have been identified as Pardeep Chawla, secretary of Panchsheel Lodhi Club Society, Rajnishpal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Surinder Kumar, Rajnish Gupta and Jagmohan Singh. A case under Sections 448 (punishment for house trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifth rupees), 120-B(criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against them.

Complainant Harsimran Singh said his relative owns a property in Badewal Awana and the suspects had been keeping an eye on the same.

On April 25, the suspects broke open the gate and even a wall of the house to take possession of the same illegally. They had also stolen six-quintal iron rods, 4,000 bricks, sand, a generator, and 24 bags of cement from the house, complainant Harsimran said, adding that they had even cleared the debris of walls they broke as they did not want to leave any proof of illegal possession.

The complainant said he reached the spot and informed the police due to which the suspects failed to take the illegal possession of the house.

Complainant Harsimran demanded that the police should arrest them so that justice could be delivered in the case.

Investigating officer Jagjit Singh said further probe was initiated.