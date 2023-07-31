Six booked for causing death due to negligence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against six persons for causing death of a woman due to negligence.

The accused had alleged that the deceased was selling illegal liquor and conducted a raid at her house. The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh, Vijay Singh Laddu, Bunty, Kuljit Singh Geetu, Rajiv Singh Babbu and Jarnail Singh Nikka though they are yet to be arrested.

Complainant Joginder Kala told the police that his mother Kartaro Bai and his sister Manjit Kaur alias Rano Bai lived together in the house. He said liquor vends in-charge Inderjit levelled allegations on his sister that she was involved in smuggling of liquor and conducted raids several times.

“On July 29, all the accused conducted a raid at my sister’s house, misbehaved with her and even threatened her. Due to this, Manjit’s health deteriorated and she fainted. She was declared brought dead at the hospital,” he added.