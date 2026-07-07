Six booked for murder

A 35-year-old man lost his life after he was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by six persons near his house in Lohara village on Daba-Lohara Road late on Friday night. Three of his family members were also injured while attempting to save him.

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The deceased, identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Channi, worked as a daily wage labourer. The Daba police have named Ravi Kumar, alias Chichad, Akash, Shivam Pandit, Abhishek, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaggi, and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, as suspects in the murder case.

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According to the police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Inder Singh. He said on Friday night, Inderjit was standing in the street outside their residence when the suspects allegedly arrived carrying sharp weapons and attacked him.

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On hearing screams, Inder and his parents rushed outside. They allegedly tried to pull the victim away from the assailants but were also attacked in the process. The victim’s mother, Inderjit Kaur, suffered injuries after being hit with a sharp weapon while the complainant and his father also sustained injuries during the incident.

The suspects allegedly fled after the assault. Family members and neighbours shifted the injured man to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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During questioning, the complainant told the police that his brother had a dispute with the suspects a few days before the incident. He suspects old enmity led to the fatal attack. Inspector Parmdeep Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said a case had been registered .