Six cases of stubble burning reported from district so far

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 6

Paddy harvesting has started and with it straw burning has also become a major issue in the state.

Farmers need to adopt crop residue management techniques for saving the environment from pollution and these methods will also help enrich the soil.

Till now, six cases of stubble burning have been reported from Ludhiana district. The majority of the farmers find burning of paddy straw, may be full or partial burning, an easy option due to short window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing.

“Burning of paddy straw results in loss of valuable soil nutrients and it also pollutes the environment. It also leads to harm of useful micro-organisms present in the upper layer of the soil and loss of trees, small animals and birds’ life,” said Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The available paddy straw in-situ management technologies not only help in tackling the issue of stubble burning but also help improve soil health and increase crop productivity in the long run, he said.

The PAU recommends machines for efficient and easy management of paddy residue in the field itself instead of its burning. These include:

Super SMS loaded combine harvester: This type of combine harvester uses the Super SMS system that chops and spreads paddy straw uniformly in the field. After using the combine harvester, any in-situ management machine for wheat sowing can be used without any problem.

Happy Seeder: The machine is to be used after harvesting of paddy with Super SMS combine harvester.

It is fitted with flail blades in front of each tine that cuts standing stubble and loose straw coming in the way of the tines and pushes it on the sides.

Super seeder: In super seeder machine, there is a rotavator system in front of the machine that mixes paddy straw in the field. Harvesting of paddy crop with Super SMS combine is precursor before using the machine, otherwise the machine may choke under heavy straw load conditions.

PAU Smart seeder: It is a combination of happy seeder and super seeder. The machine incorporates paddy straw of only 2-2.5 inch strip width while the straw between these remains in the field as such.

Mulching method: In the method, farmer manually spreads seed and DAP uniformly in the field. After it, slasher or cutter-cum spreader or mulcher is used for chopping and spreading of paddy straw. Afterwards, the field is irrigated.

“The farmers were facing the problem of uniform distribution of seed and DAP in the field during the adoption of the mulching method. To solve the same, the PAU has developed a machine named as ‘surface seeder’. It broadcast seeds and DAP in rows through pipes towards front of the machine and on the rear side, the machine cuts and spreads paddy straw uniformly in the field,” Dr Gosal said.

Mould board plough: After chopping of paddy straw with mulcher, it can be mixed in soil using mould board plough. Then, the field can be prepared either for sowing of wheat or vegetable crops.

