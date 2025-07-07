DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Six colonisers booked for duping customers

Six colonisers booked for duping customers

Our Correspondent
Sahnewal, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
The Sahnewal police booked six more colonisers for developing colonies illegally for sale and duping buyers. The colonisers have been booked under two cases under Sections 2(i), 6, 21, 3(1), 5(1), 9, 14(1) 14(2) 15, 18, 36 of the PR Act, 1995.

Baljit Singh of Jaspal Bangar village has been illegally developing a colony under the name of GL Enclave at Sahnewal. Darshan Kumar, Gurjot Singh and Santosh Kumar, all residents of Sahnewal, are developing a colony in the New Model Town of Sahnewal. Another coloniser, Nirbhai Sandhu, has been developing an illegal colony under the name of Goodwill Enclave and Ramprakash under the name of Sandhu Colony. All six persons have been booked by the police.

Sahnewal SHO Jagdev Singh said these colonisers had duped their buyers and tried to sell the land illegally for which they had been booked. They would be in police custody soon. He warned the public not to enter into any such agreement unless and until credentials and the background of the ones selling the land are properly verified by them.

“They might fall into the trap of such unscrupulous elements if they fail to see through,” the SHO said.

