Six held with 390-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested six smugglers and seized 390 gm of heroin from their possession in two incidents.

In the first case, the Sidhwan Bet police arrested three persons and seized 350 gm of heroin from them. The suspects have been identified as Rinku Kumar, Malkit Singh and Buta Singh, all residents of Ferozepur.

Investigating officer Sub-inspector Satnam Singh said a tip-off was received that the trio, who were into the drug smuggling trade, were on the way to Sidhwan Bet to deliver heroin to their clients.

He said after verifying information, the police laid a naka at a strategic place near the Lodhiwala bus stand where the three motorcycle-borne suspects were stopped for checking. During the checking, 350 gm of heroin was seized from them.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspects on Saturday.

In the other incident, the CIA wing of the Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested three persons and recovered 40 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Sagar Masih, alias Bitt, of Moga, Gursewak Singh, alias Sebi, of Pandori village and Baljinder Lal, alias Sonu, of Moga.

The investigating officer in the case, ASI Lakhbir Singh, said the police had received a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver heroin to their clients in Sidhwan Bet. Accordingly, the police laid a naka at the Malak chowk, Jagraon, where the motorcycle-borne persons were cornered and their frisking led to the seizure of 40 gm of heroin.

A motorcycle used in the crime was also seized by the police. A case was registered against them, he said.