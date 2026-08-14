Six Ludhiana swimmers named in Punjab squad for junior national tourney

As many as six swimmers from the district have been named in the state squad for the upcoming 52nd Junior National Aquatic Championship.

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The Punjab Swimming Association (PSA) announced the squad for the championship to be held at the Aquatics Complex, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from August 18 to August 23.

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National champions Ojas Sund (Ludhiana) and Avni Chhabra (Pathankot) are among the prominent players in the squad. The contingent was selected on the basis of performances at the 49th Junior Punjab Swimming Championship, held last month.

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Ojas Sund, Iris Partap Singh, Kartikey Bahl, Vignesh Bhakoo, Anushka Sharma and Akshali Gupta from Ludhiana have found a place in the squad. Nikunj Behal and Harshita from Ferozepur, and Devansh Sharma Jalandhar also made it to the teams.

From Mohali, Bhavya Kathuria, Shaurya Thakur, Arjun Lakhanpal, Jasman Singh Apurva Sharma and Shubhnoor Kaur have been named in the contingent.

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Pathankot swimmers Avni Chhabra, Sidhi Joshi and Vinaayaka Mahajan; Patiala’s Aditi Saldi and Sangrur’s Ramjot Kaur finish the squad. The PSA has entrusted Madhav Sund, also from Ludhiana, with the responsibility of manager-cum-coach of the team. Raj Kumar (Patiala) and Harmanjeet Singh (Faridkot) have been named as coaches.

Surjit Singh Sandhu, president, PSA; and Anuj Sharma, general secretary, extended wishes to the swimmers and officials for the national championship.

“With a promising mix of talent from across the state, Punjab hopes its young swimmers convert their hard work into podium finishes when the action gets underway at Bhubaneswar,” they said.