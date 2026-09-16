Six months on, Doraha health centre gets new lease of life

For the past three years, Guru Hargobind Singh Community Health Centre of Doraha was just a building and not a hospital. It was actually known for what it did not have — staff, indoor admission, vaccination, OPD rush and routine immunisation. But the narrative has changed over the past six months.

The OPD, emergency services, lab tests, free medicines and institutional deliveries have improved and footfall has increased. However, the community health centre (CHC) continues to face challenges of shortage and specialist doctors, staff nurses, para-medical staff and need for full operationalisation of OT, labour room and blood storage.

Advertisement

The CHC, that was seeing less than 20 patients a day, is now attending to an average 80. Indoor admissions, which were nil for the past three years, have restarted. Routine immunisation and anti-rabies vaccination, which were never administered here, are now available. Data shows around 60 indoor admissions per month since the revival began.

Advertisement

Khushal Singh of Doraha said that he had to go to Payal to get his daughter’s routine vaccination. “Thank God, it is finally available at Doraha health centre,” he added. Joginder Singh, also a resident of Doraha, stated that he was bitten by a dog last month. “I had to run from pillar to post to get vaccinated. But now I have learnt that the anti-rabies vaccine is available at the CHC, Doraha. Only the sick and the one in emergent need knows what it is to have practically no medical aid available,” he added.

“The OPD has also improved, but in the absence of a lady doctor, the delivery cases are still being referred to Payal,” shared Mandeep Kaur of Ward No. 11.

Advertisement

“Though improvement is there, but in the 30-bed CHC only three are functional. Labour room is non-functional in absence of a gynaecologist and adequate nurses. Medical oxygen pipeline is not installed. Blood storage unit is not available. Six more medical officers, 10 staff nurses and two lab technicians are required. There is practically no sweeper, no gatekeeper, no ward attendant and no computer operator. A total of 51 posts were sanctioned for CHC, Doraha, but only a few have been filled,” expressed Jandeep Kaushal, a social worker of the area.

SMO and in-charge, CHC, Doraha, Charan Kamal Ladhar said, “When I joined in April this year, the CHC was practically non-functional for the last three years. There was much to be looked into. I began with services which may give immediate relief to the patients, including immunisation, anti-rabies, indoor and minor OT services,” he said.

“At present the CHC has two medical officers ensuring six-day OPD coverage. Three new staff nurses and one MPHS have joined recently. An X-ray unit has been installed this month. Ultrasound allotment has been received and a sonologist is expected to come here three days a week soon. Minor OT is being done with available anaesthesia staff and visiting specialists from JIS Medical College under a government MoU, three days a week. Work rationalisation is being carried out with CHC Payal. Medical certification for school, college admission and driving licence has been restarted, so that students and applicants may avail of the opportunity at their doorstep,” the SMO shared.

“I want to make CHC Doraha a state of the art CHC for the people of Doraha and surrounding villages. For this we need adequate staff, regular SMO powers, full use of 30-bed building wth OT, lab and 24x7 services. Funds of Rs 9 lakh were received for equipment, but the utilisation powers are pending with treasury officer. The CHC is functioning without DDO powers. Notification of catchment area between CHC Payal and Doraha is also pending,” added the SMO.

MLA Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura shared that CHC Doraha was a priority. “We will do our best to make it completely functional. I have already taken up the issue of posting of gynaecologist, medical officers and staff nurses and oxygen pipeline and blood storage unit,” said the MLA.