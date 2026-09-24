Six months on, dug up roads continue to irk Model Town Extension residents

Nearly six months after water-supply and sewerage lines were laid along internal roads of Model Town Extension in Ludhiana, residents of Block A are still waiting for damaged roads to be restored. Loose soil, uneven surfaces and unfinished stretches continue to make daily commuting difficult.

Residents said the roads were dug up to address water-supply and sewerage issues but the promised restoration work has yet to begin. Though stones were laid at several locations nearly a month ago, road construction has not started.

Advertisement

Jasjot Singh, a resident, said the condition of the roads had deteriorated to the point where people had to exercise caution even while walking outside their homes.

Advertisement

“The ground has become soft and vehicles often get stuck. Even taxi drivers are reluctant to enter the locality,” he said.

Kulwinder Singh said residents had repeatedly approached the councillor, Municipal Corporation officials and contractors but the issue remained unresolved. He also alleged that drinking water had become contaminated in some parts of the locality due to the mixing of sewer water with the water supply.

Advertisement

Residents claimed that mud and sand had accumulated in rooftop water tanks and said the prolonged inconvenience had particularly affected senior citizens, children and women.

Another resident, Ashwani Sharma, said the area was once considered among the city’s better-developed localities. She said new water-supply lines were installed after residents raised concerns over water-related problems but the work had left the locality struggling for months.

Residents maintained that the rainy season could no longer be cited as a reason for the delay, as weather conditions had improved. They also questioned why restoration work had not commenced despite stones being laid at some locations.

MC Executive Engineer Arvind Kumar said the department had to wait through at least one rainy season after laying the pipelines to allow the soil to settle before reconstructing the roads.

“The files are being prepared and the necessary approvals will be sought for reconstruction of the roads,” he said.

Residents, however, said they had already waited long enough and demanded a definite timeline for completion of the work.