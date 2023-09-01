Six nabbed for torturing man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

The Machhiwara police late on Wednesday night registered a case against 12 persons for torturing a man and keeping him under illegal confinement for eight days.

The man was caught with his paramour at a hotel in Machhiwara Sahib. Her family enraged over the development kept him in illegal confinement for eight days. Before releasing him, the victim’s head was shaved, face was blackened and he was made to wear a garland of shoes. Urine was also poured over his head.

The suspects were identified as Rinku, husband of the woman with whom the man was in an illicit relationship, Rinku’s mother, father Pohia, Vicky, Sonu, Shingara and the latter’s wife and five unidentified persons.

The complainant, Ravi, of Jogi Basti, Dhuri, told the police that he developed an illicit affair with Rozy in 2021 and they had been meeting frequently. On August 21, she called him to a hotel in Mandi Ahmedgarh for having food. One of her relatives after seeing them called family members to the place.

The complainant alleged they took him to a house in Machhiwara and kept him under illegal confinement for almost eight days. They told him to tell his family to bring Rs 1 lakh, only then they would release him.

“Yesterday, when I refused to pay the money, they asked Rozy to put urine over my head. Afterwards, they put a garland of shoes around my neck, blackened my face. My head was also shaved during which I suffered injuries. Later, they threw me out of the house. While I was leaving the place on my motorcycle, they also made videos in their mobile phone and got viral the same in social media,” he said.

Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh said Rinku, Vicky, Pohia, Shingara and two other suspects were arrested and raids were on to nab others.