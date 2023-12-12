Six nabbed with arms, heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

The police have arrested six persons and recovered four weapons and 14 cartridges allegedly from their possession. The police also claimed to have recovered 51 gm of heroin and Rs 70,000 as drug money from the suspects.

They have been identified as Aniket Talwara of Dhakka Colony here, Kartik Chinki, Varun of Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana, Sukhmandeep Singh of Pakharpur in Amritsar, Gurkirat Singh of Leharka in Amritsar and Vikramjit Singh of Bajuman in Gurdaspur.

Investigating officer Amarjit Singh said he and his police team were in Model Town when they received information about the suspects procuring weapons from other states and illegally selling them in Punjab. He claimed that the suspects were also engaged in illicit trade of heroin.

He said the suspects were arrested near Bhai Chattar Singh Park. He alleged 51 gm of heroin, Rs 70,000 drug money, four pistols and 14 cartridges were seized from them.

A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Police Station, Model Town in Ludhiana.