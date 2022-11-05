Six of gang arrested with 360-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The Police Division 2 and Police Division 3 in a joint operation busted a drug network in the city and arrested six members of the gang. The arrested suspects include a Nigerian citizen. The police also recovered 360 gm of heroin, two cars, a scooter and a motorcycle from them.

The suspects have been identified as Prince Sidhu of Daresi Ground, Paramjit Singh of Zirakpur, Kulwinder Singh Kala of Dashmesh Colony, Mohali, Daljit Singh of Roopnagar, Mohit Kumar of Morinda and a Nigerian, Ibuka Prospar, at present staying at Chandar Vihar in New Delhi. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and Joint Commissioner of Police Narinder Bhargav addressed a press conference in this regard today.

Sharma said the police had received a tip-off that a drug smuggling gang was active in the area.

Afterwards, the police, nabbed Prince Sidhu from whom initially 50 gm of heroin was seized and a scooter being used by him to smuggle heroin was also impounded in the case.

The CP said during the questioning of the suspect, names of other five smugglers, including the Nigerian, cropped up. Accordingly, special teams were formed to catch the five suspects. They were nabbed from Delhi and Haryana along with 310 gm of heroin. Two cars, a motorcycle and Rs 14,600 drug money were seized from them.

Bhargav said the gang seems to have links with other big smugglers across the country and abroad. Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to bust the entire supply line. “Probe is still on in the case and past record of the suspects are being checked,” he said.

“The police will make efforts to catch the big fish involved in the drug network,” the JCP said.