Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

The city police yesterday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested six of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Jimmy of SBS Nagar, Harvinder Singh of New Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mussafar of Star Colony, Bhupinder Singh of GTB Nagar, Kamajot of Chauhan Nagar and Sonu of Shimlapuri.

The police seized eight mobile phones, a scooter, a motorcycle, iron rods and sharp weapons from the gang members.

Investigating officer in the case SI Sukhwinder Singh said a tip-off was received that the six suspects were running a gang of robbers and they had looted several residents from city areas in the past.

As per information, the gang of robbers was planning to commit some major robbery in the city and the suspects were sitting at some abandoned building on 200 Feet Road. Following which, the police conducted a raid and arrested them along with the sharp weapons and eight mobiles, he said.

Now, the police will seek police remand of the suspects so that their robbery plan can be exposed and their involvement in other loot cases can also be verified.

The police said the criminal background of the suspects was also being verified.

