Six peddlers held with heroin, ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

The city police yesterday nabbed six persons and seized heroin, ganja and intoxicating tablets from their possession in four separate cases.

The Sahnewal police yesterday nabbed Suraj Doma, alias Kaku, of Mahinder Nagar and seized 65 gm of heroin from him. Investigating officer ASI Raj Kumar said during a routine checking near Lohara, Doma was stopped for checking and during search heroin was seized from him. A case was also registered against the suspect on Saturday and further probe was launched by the police to bust the entire supply chain of drugs.

The Meharban police yesterday nabbed two persons and recovered 22 gm of heroin and Rs 2,150 drug money from their possession. The suspects were identified as Sandeep Singh and Sehaj Sharma of Harkrishan Vihar.

Investigating officer ASI Surjit Singh said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a specific place from where the duo were caught with drugs. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. The Police Division 7 yesterday nabbed two persons and seized nine gm of heroin and 200 intoxicating tablets from them. The suspects were identified as Pardeep Singh of Jagdishpura mohalla and Kishan of EWS colony. Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said during a routine checking near the Central Jail Pardeep and Kishan were stopped on suspicion. However, they tried to flee the spot but were chased by the police. During search, heroin and tablets were recovered from them. The suspects confessed that they were on the way to deliver drugs to their clients. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

The Police Division 2 nabbed Anil of Dholewal bridge and seized 2 kg of ganja from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Balaur Singh said the suspect was nabbed from shanties near Dholewal bridge where he was waiting for his clients to deliver the consignment of ganja. A case was also registered against the accused on Saturday.