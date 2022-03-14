Six test positive in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

Six persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,743 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,277 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.89 per cent. There were 35 active cases in the district and 34 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present only one patient is undergoing treatment for Covid in Ludhiana hospitals.

Till date, a total of 33,65,499 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,41,027 were found negative.

Samples of 4,241 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.