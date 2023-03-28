Six test +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, six persons tested positive for Covid in the district today.

Those who tested positive today belong to different areas and categories. A 54-year-old woman; a 52-year-old woman from Phullanwal, who is a healthcare worker; a 24-year-old woman, an international traveller from Rurka village; a 41-year-old woman from Jargari village, who was a pre-operative case; a 32-year-old woman from Gill Road, who was suffering from an influenza-like illness; and a 73-year-old man from Rajguru Nagar tested positive for the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said now, 1,13,671 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, 64 samples were sent for testing which include 60 RT-PCR and 4 antigen samples.