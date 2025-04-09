Six theft cases registered in a day

Thieves are on the prowl in the city as six incidents of thefts have been registered just in one day. Of the six incidents, four are related to vehicle thefts while the other two are related to factory and house thefts. After registering a case, the Ludhiana police have initiated probe into these cases.

In the first incident Avtar Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar told police that on March 3, he along with his family members had gone to Malaysia after properly locking the house. On March 7, when they returned home, they were shocked to see the locks broken. Thieves had ransacked the entire house and decamped with Rs 2 lakh, a branded watch, some valuables and a DVR of CCTV cameras. Dugri police yesterday registered a case against the unknown persons.

Another incident of theft occurred in a furnace factory at Jamalpur, where thieves had decamped with factory goods. Even CCTV cameras captured the suspects on March 27. Jamalpur police registered a case against the unknown thieves and launched investigations in this regard.

Other four cases were registered yesterday by the police regarding vehicle thefts. Complainant Inderjit Sood said he had parked his motorcycle outside his shop on Arya School road from where same it was stolen on April 7. Division No. 1 police launched investigation in the case. Rakesh Kumar of Amarpur said on April 4 his motorcycle was stolen from Civil Hospital road. Division No. 2 police launched investigation after registering a case.

Another complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Preet Vihar stated that her scooter was stolen on March 11 but the police registered a case against unknown thieves. The PAU police station have launched investigation in this connection.

The last case was registered by Tibba police station yesterday on the complaint of Puneet Kumar of Janakpuri road, who alleged that his motorcycle was stolen from Shakti Nagar on February 15. The vehicle is yet to be traced by the police.